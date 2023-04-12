RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A person has been taken into custody in connection with a Rapid City shooting that happened on March 19.

Rapid City police say Cetan LongSoldier was taken into custody on April 7 after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Authorities say LongSoldier shot the victim in the leg inside a store at 1375 N. Lacrosse Street. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

LongSoldier is being charged with attempted robbery. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.