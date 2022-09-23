RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is under arrest and facing manslaughter charges in connection to an altercation Thursday evening.

A group of passengers in an app-based food delivery vehicle stopped at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard after consuming alcohol according to police. There, 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City got into a physical altercation with 31-year-old Danielle Houchin.

Nicklaus choked Danielle according to Rapid City police. Danielle then went unresponsive in the vehicle. Around 8 p.m. police were called to Eglin Street for a reported unresponsive female.

Emergency responders performed life-saving measures but Danielle died enroute to the hospital.

Nicklaus Houchin is facing First Degree Manslaughter charges at this time. Rapid City police will continue to investigate the homicide with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.