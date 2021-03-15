Arrest made in burglary of southside business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 42-year-old man is behind bars, accused of burglarizing a business on the southside of Sioux Falls.

Police say the owners noticed items had been going missing recently. That’s when they installed cameras inside the business.

Then, Saturday night, the owners received a notification from the cameras that someone was inside.

“He was giving updates as he called police, he could see where this guy was going and he had a pretty good image of him. He didn’t recognize him as an employee or a cleaning crew or anything like that,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say when they arrived, they found Jason Eagle Feather hiding in a closet. He faces charges of burglary, petty theft and intentional damage to property.

