RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year old woman has been arrested in relation to a robbery and stabbing on Sunday, July 23rd in Rapid City, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Daya Returns From Scout was arrested for attempted first degree robbery and attempted murder. She is in custody at the Pennington County Jail after being arrested on a Probation Hold on Monday, July 24th.

On July 23rd, around 11:00 a.m. (MDT) police were dispatched to an area adjacent to 720 E. North Street for a stabbing report. Police located the male victim and administered first aid. The man was transported to the hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown of the victim’s condition at this time.