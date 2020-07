SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station on July 14th.

Malcom Lonehill, 36, of Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday afternoon. A warrant had been issued for Lonehill after police say he robbed a Get n’ Go convenience store with a shotgun.

He is expected to be in court later Tuesday.