SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested after a suspicious package was found outside of the Empire Mall on Friday.

Daniel Brisbin was arrested by the Sioux Falls Police Department for disorderly conduct.

Part of the Empire Mall was evacuated Friday afternoon as police investigated the suspicious package left by the south entrance of the mall near Macy’s. The word ‘BOOM’ was written twice in chalk next to the box.

Several stores were evacuated on the south side of the Empire Mall due to the bomb threat. The bomb squad was called shortly after the mall was evacuated.

Sgt. Michelle Hockett said that there was no explosive device or materials located when the bomb squad investigated.

Daniel Brisbin is currently in custody with his bond set for $54.