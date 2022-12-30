RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say.

34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and were able to locate Plumman early Friday morning.

Plumman was arrested on an attempted murder charge as well as possession of a controlled substance, intentional damage to property and unlawful occupancy. He’s being held in the Pennington County Jail.