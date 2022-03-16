SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man and woman are facing charges in Sioux Falls after allegedly breaking into a storage building early this morning.

It happened on the 1100 block of North Cliff Avenue. Police say a security camera played a big role in the case.

“The victim basically had a camera and so that’s what captured it. She was notified that there was some motion or some activity, saw on the camera that people, this guy was trying to break in, and ended up calling police,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The two were still at the building when police arrived.

They face several charges including burglary and fleeing police. Police say the woman also faces a drug charge for possession of meth.