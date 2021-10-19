Arrest made after small fire extinguished outside city hall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 36-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested for starting a small fire near city hall on Monday, Police public information officer Sam Clemens said at Tuesday’s briefing.

Tyler Ray Mason was arrested for reckless burning and possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Clemens said.

Mason had been asked to leave city hall earlier on Monday for being disruptive, Clemens said. At about 5 p.m. a police officer saw a smoldering fire near the west entrance of city hall. Mason was also seen nearby, Clemens said.

The fire caused very minimal damage to landscaping. It was put out with a fire extinguisher and water, Clemens said.