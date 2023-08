SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after allegedly flipping another man off a second-story apartment balcony.

Police say two men at an apartment building on North Cliff Avenue went outside a party to smoke.

That’s when witnesses say they saw one of the men flip the other over the balcony railing.

The victim broke his leg and injured his head in the fall. Police arrested 43-year-old Yai Yai for aggravated assault.