SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old Sioux Falls man faces a list of charges after taking a woman’s cell phone.

Around 7 Sunday morning, people say the victim was walking in a hotel parking lot on Carolynn Avenue when a man got out of a car and approached her with a knife.

Police say the man demanded the woman’s purse and when she said she didn’t have it, he took her phone.

Officers were able to find the phone and car nearby.

“As officers were trying to find out who the suspect was they ended up finding him hiding. or trying to hide under a vehicle nearby,” said Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police.

Bryce Baumann was arrested for robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a stolen vehicle because the car was stolen.