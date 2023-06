SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is behind bars after allegedly attacking another man with a stick.

Early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call at 13th Street and 6th Avenue for a stabbing.

Police say 60-year-old Gary Sampson had allegedly attacked a man with a stick because he thought the victim had stolen from him. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

Gary Sampson is charged with aggravated assault.