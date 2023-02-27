SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 56-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing a list of charges, accused of damaging a car dealership and stealing a vehicle.

Police say it happened sometime Saturday night at Billion Chevrolet on West 12th Street.

The next morning employees discovered someone had broken in, damaged several vehicles in the showroom and one vehicle was missing.

“A short time later, that third truck came driving up. The guy got out of it. Turns out he had stolen that car and had quite a few other car keys from cars that were parked on the lot,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clifton American Horse was arrested and charged with burglary, grant theft, possession of stolen property and intentional damage.