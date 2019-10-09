Arrest made after gun threat in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A 41-year-old Sioux Falls man faces charges following an incident in the central part of the city.

Sioux Falls Police say a man came to a house near 33rd Street and Duluth Avenue early Wednesday morning, where he began banging on the door and looking through the windows.

The couple inside the home noticed the man was holding a gun. The victim went outside with a handgun and the suspect pointed his gun at him. The victim then fired his gun twice at the suspect.

The suspect took off running, got into the passenger seat of a car and drove off. Before the car was pulled over near 33rd Street and Summit Avenue, a gun was thrown out of the window. Police say it was a BB gun.

The suspect, John Thinelk of Sioux Falls, was arrested for simple assault. The driver of the car was not arrested.

The gun the victim used ended up being stolen from an unlocked car about a month ago in Sioux Falls. The victim is facing possession of a stolen handgun, meth and marijuana charges.

Police say there was a shooting over the weekend near the same area. They’re looking into whether the situations are related.