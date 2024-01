SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after stabbing another man during a fight.

Sioux Falls police responded to reports of two men fighting outside the Banquet Friday evening.

Forty-year-old Joseph Diggs then stabbed the man in the back three times.

The 54-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Joseph Antony Diggs from Sioux Falls was arrested for aggravated assault.