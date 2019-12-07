Arrest made after Aberdeen police warn public of possible danger

Breaking News
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department asked the public to avoid the area of the 700 block of South 2nd Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

They were searching for 29-year-old Benjamin Hernandez of Aberdeen. The Special Response Team was activated after police noticed a gun and Hernandez refused to follow orders. 

Hernandez was arrested for warrants in Brown County for aggravated assault and domestic violence. The charges stem from an incident on December 5 when he allegedly threatened others with a gun. 

