Arrest made after Aberdeen police warn public of possible danger

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department asked the public to avoid the area of the 700 block of South 2nd Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

*** PRESS RELEASE ***The Aberdeen Police Department executed a search warrant in the 700 block of S 2nd Street at… Posted by Aberdeen Police Department on Friday, December 6, 2019

They were searching for 29-year-old Benjamin Hernandez of Aberdeen. The Special Response Team was activated after police noticed a gun and Hernandez refused to follow orders.

Hernandez was arrested for warrants in Brown County for aggravated assault and domestic violence. The charges stem from an incident on December 5 when he allegedly threatened others with a gun.