Arrest in Sculpture Walk vandalism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been an arrest made in the downtown vandalism spree earlier this month that left two expensive pieces of art along the ‘Sculpture Walk’ seriously damaged along with several broken windows at a bank.

35-year-old Brady Alexander Jackson of Alaska was arrested yesterday in Fairbanks in connection with the vandalism spree on May 5th along the popular ‘Sculpture Walk.’

“We had some really nice video tape of him walking downtown to see the vandalism that was done. he was also recognized walking through the airport,” Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Crystal Johnson said.

Authorities say Jackson was in town selling a dog when he went on a rampage destroying two sculptures and three front windows of this bank.

“This was a significant amount of damage that was done, it’s been a trying time for everybody and I think this struck a lot of people as being a very personal crime, particularly done by somebody who doesn’t reside here,” Johnson said.

Musician Vaney Hariri, is on the board for Downtown Sioux Falls. He’s glad an arrest has been made.

“Somebody’s hard work went into that, so we want to make sure we are protecting the work of these artists,” Hariri said.

That’s why Downtown Sioux Falls is looking at investing in even more security cameras.

“You always want to make sure you have eyes on these wonderful pieces of art, so we are always looking at ways to make that more likely,” Hariri said.

The two sculptures were valued at more than $40,000 combined.

Jackson is charged with felony vandalism and is awaiting extradition back to South Dakota. He faces up to 15 years in prison.