PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old man was arrested after barricading himself in a home near Pierre Tuesday.

Officials say the incident was first reported at 5:30 a.m. at a home on Spring Creek Drive. Henry Jacobsen of Pierre surrendered to law enforcement around 11:30 a.m.

There were no injuries.

Jacobsen has been charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, but officials say additional charges could be forthcoming.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said the Division of Criminal Investigation will be assisting in the investigation.