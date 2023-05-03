SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man is behind bars, charged with murdering a Sioux Falls man last summer.

Salim Mohamed is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Tunis Lomax last summer.

Salim Khalid Mohamed

Lomax was shot and killed outside his apartment, near Bahnson Avenue and 26th Street.

A week after Lomax’s death, his wife told KELOLAND News her husband was a friendly man who was always known to have a smile on in good and bad times.

After sharing information on the arrest on Wednesday, Lieutenant Nick Butler said the family has remained devoted and in connection with the police department in the months following the shooting.

Mohamed was booked into the Minnehaha County jail Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon.

Three other men also face charges in the investigation.

Mohamed Hassan, Mustefa Sahle and Hamza Hassan all face manslaughter and receiving or possession of a stolen vehicle.

Mohamed Hassan is also charged with grand theft.

Mohamed Hassan Mustefa Sahle Hamza Hassan

Sioux Falls Police say the investigation continues into case.