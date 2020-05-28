Arnolds Park opening next week with limited attendance

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KELO) — Arnolds Park near Lake Okoboji announced plans to open to the public starting June 3 after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the amusement park’s May opening date.

The park will start with shortened hours 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. but then use regular hours on June 6. New guidelines have been put in place to meet state mandates and recommendations for COVID-19, which include social distance stickers for lines, enhanced cleaning, hand sanitizer stations, staff wearing masks and limited attendance.

The park encourages guests to wash hands and use hand sanitizer as well as consider wearing masks and use cashless transactions inside the park.