Arnold’s Park Museum and Rock N’ Roll venue add to features at park

ARNOLD’S PARK, Iowa (KELO) — New features at Arnold’s Park are designed to tug on the heart strings of longtime visitors to the Okoboji area. They’re also exciting enough to thrill people enjoying the area for the first time.

Sliding the past into the present. The Arnold’s Park Museum is giving visitors a look at where the popular facility started roughly 130 years ago and providing people with more to experience right now.

“Added an Arnold’s Park Museum to the Maritime Museum. Added the barrel, the sugar bowl and the slide to that facility. It just turned out great,” Paul Plumb said.

The museum opened in May of 2018 and the slide has seen 60,000 riders since. One young gentleman is deciding that the steep throwback ride is not for him.

Paul Plumb is the Marketing Director for Arnold’s Park. He says another new attraction is the Iowa Rock N’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame. Many of the exhibits showcase stars who played at the nearby Roof Garden in the 50s and 60s.

“It was a stop for many of the great bands that you’ll see in the rock and roll museum over on our property here,” Plumb said.

The goal is to give visitors, like Jacob Tillman, even more to do while they’re at the lake and Arnold’s Park.

“My folks have a place over on the west. So we come up every summer. Ride rides and go boating. Enjoy the weather,” Tillman said.

The music museum and hall of fame opened on Memorial Day. Plumb thinks it will be a hit.

“See families just enjoying themselves making memories that they’re going to have for years to come,” Plumb said.

Plumb says the Rock N’ Roll facility has a “grand opening” event a week from Thursday.