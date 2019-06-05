Arnold’s Park features two new museums

ARNOLD’S PARK, Iowa (KELO) — New features at Arnold’s Park are bringing the facility’s past back to life.

The Arnold’s Park Museum opened last summer and has seen 60,000 riders make the trip down its classic slide. Next door, the Iowa Rock N’ Roll Music Association is providing guests with a look back at the park’s connection to some pretty big names in music. Jacob Tillman is at the park showing his son all it has to offer.

“Just up here for a couple weeks vacation. Came to see all the new renovations at Arnold’s Park and ride some rides with my son and have a great day,” Tillman said.

The Arnold’s Park marketing director says the Rock N’ Roll facility has a “grand opening” event a week from Thursday.