MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Mitchell woman has been reunited with letters from the early 1960s. They were sent to her from her husband who was stationed in Germany with the Army.

Barb Feilmeier married her husband Leon in 1961. Shortly after, he was drafted into the Army and served in Germany.

“I thought I was going with him, so we said, ‘goodbye. I’ll see you in six weeks.’ I came home and got a passport. I’m going to Germany. Consequently, and he didn’t know it, I found out I was pregnant,” Feilmeier said.

Feilmeier says she had complications and was not able to go.

They wrote to each other for over a year and half and the letters that were recovered are from January 31 and February 1 of 1964.

“I would by the 24 film, take pictures of this little guy, and everyday in one of my letters I would send a picture of the baby so he would know what’s going on with the little guy,” Feilmeier said.

The nearly 60-year-old letters ended up in a vanity Feilmeier owned that has not been part of the family for over 20 years. Kathy Larson, who restores furniture, recently bought it off of Facebook for a project in Sioux Falls. She found the letters behind a drawer and reached out to Feilmeier’s daughter Christine.

“Some people go to garage sales and they find that artwork, that piece of artwork that’s worth millions. This is so worth millions to me. That I was able to find two pieces of mail and give them back to the family. For me, that’s priceless,” Larson said.

“It’s absolutely incredible that you would go through that trouble to find someone. I couldn’t believe it. I was just like stunned. Like she still has these letters, like who does that anymore? But it was very special. And then to see my mom so happy and reliving those times, that’s priceless, too,” Burton Feilmeier said.

Helping Feilmeier remember her husband Leon, who died in 2016.

“I’ve read them 15 times already. I read them over and over and I can find, and feel something new in each one of them. We were a young couple in love and he got sent off. I so appreciate the gal for saving them and bringing them back to me, because he’s past away now so this really means a lot of me,” Feilmeier said.

Barb and Leon were married for 54 years. Barb celebrates her 81st birthday Wednesday.