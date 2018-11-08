Army Veteran Elected Leader Of The Oglala Sioux Tribe
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) - Army veteran Julian Bear Runner has been elected leader of the Oglala Sioux tribe.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show that the 33-year-old Bear Runner received 59 percent of the vote in his race against Richard Zephier, a 73-year-old with decades of leadership experience.
Current tribal President Scott Weston did not seek a second term.
Bear Runner served three years in the Army's 101st Airborne Division. He also has worked as a corrections officer, dispatcher for the ambulance service and compliance technician at the tribal clinical lab.
