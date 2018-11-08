Army Veteran Elected Leader Of The Oglala Sioux Tribe

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) - Army veteran Julian Bear Runner has been elected leader of the Oglala Sioux tribe.



Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show that the 33-year-old Bear Runner received 59 percent of the vote in his race against Richard Zephier, a 73-year-old with decades of leadership experience.



Current tribal President Scott Weston did not seek a second term.



Bear Runner served three years in the Army's 101st Airborne Division. He also has worked as a corrections officer, dispatcher for the ambulance service and compliance technician at the tribal clinical lab.

