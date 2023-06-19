MADISON, SD (KELO) — Dakota State University has added another academic feather to its cap when it comes to computer science. The school signed an agreement Monday with the U.S. Army to share resources and research in cyber-security.

In signing the agreement, Dakota State University will join forces with the U.S. Army on the front lines of cyber-security.

“Anytime that we have any type of possible conflict with one of our adversaries, there will always be a precursor in cyber,” Sen. Mike Rounds, (R) South Dakota said.

The educational partnership paves the way for DSU students and faculty to do research, some of it top-secret, on behalf of the Army’s Cyber Command.

“Some of them will be unclassified and likely focus on networking information and security the networks that exist in our federal government and some of the more classified projects will hopefully come down in the future and we can use some of our students who have clearances as well as our staff and faculty,” Executive Director of DSU’s Applied Research Lab Joel Wohnoutka said.

This agreement between DSU and the Army has been a couple of years in the making. Representatives with the Cyber Command visited campus multiple times this year, and they liked what they saw.

“We’ve looked at a lot of different universities and really, the DSU program here is a really super-match for a lot of different reasons. The students and faculty have proven to be innovative and skillful and forward-thinking,” U.S. Army Cyber Command Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett said.

In the audience for this signing ceremony were dozens of middle school girls from across the country, attending a cyber camp at DSU, representing a future generation of cyber scholars who may one day be recruited to protect the nation’s cyber defenses.

Senator Mike Rounds points out the agreement also means the DSU students and faculty will be able to conduct their research in South Dakota.

This isn’t the first significant federal partnership for DSU. Dakota State has been an academic ally with the U.S. intelligence community for years. Earlier this year, the university announced a grant supporting a new partnership with the National Security Agency.

The NSA agency tracks foreign intelligence and oversees federal cyber-security. DSU students can receive credit for working on national security projects.