SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Police said during a press conference Thursday afternoon that they believe their handling of a situation near Bishop Heelan high school was highly successful.

The information shared by Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller during the press conference said that Emanuel Pleitez, 36, of Sioux City was handcuffed in the backseat of a police cruiser when he told police he had a firearm hidden somewhere on his person that is believed to have been missed during an initial body search. The suspect stated he was going to shoot. The officer driving the vehicle immediately stopped and exited the vehicle and called for assistance from other officers. This incident occurred on the 1100 block of Grandview Boulevard near Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

Upon the arrival of more officers from multiple agencies, the area was secured and traffic was stopped. Bishop Heelan was also notified and the school then entered a lockout.

Officers began to attempt to make verbal contact in order to negotiate a surrender. Negotiation attempts were made for approximately an hour and a half. Officials shared that communication was limited and as it continued to draw out the suspect became more agitated.

At approximately 1 p.m., a team of officers approached the vehicle with a chemical munition with the goal of forcing a surrender. Upon approaching, officers said they heard shots fired. There were no injuries as a result of the shots that were fired. Police believe multiple shots were fired, but the exact amount is currently under investigation.

A handgun was recovered in the backseat of the patrol vehicle. The firearm was a “micro-compact handgun”.

After the use of a chemical munition, officials said Pleitez broke a window, climbed out of the vehicle, and was taken into custody. He was then transferred to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries related to the chemical munition. It was also said during the press conference that some officers have also been exposed to the chemical.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller commended the officers on their heroism during the incident.

“One thing I’ll remind everybody of is that this was, regardless of the circumstances, is a successful resolution. The suspect was taken into custody largely uninjured, and that’s not any small effort. Especially since that, he went through extreme means to endanger our officers, and we were still able to do so. So I’ll remind everybody, this guy called the plays. He made the decisions that lead to this, not our folks and we were just reacting to it. We did the best that we could,” Mueller said. “The heroism of the officers that were on scene, that dealt with all of this, every one of them from beginning to end, can’t be underestimated.”

The Iowa DCI will be assisting in investigating the incident.

Officials stated that Pleitez’s initial arrest was in regards to an armed robbery that happened on January 30 in the Greenville area of Sioux City. That investigation is still ongoing.

A replay of the press conference can be watched below.

—————————————————

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School went on lockout Thursday around noon.

Sioux City Police called Bishop Heelan Catholic High School at 11:48 a.m. to alert the school to lockout. A reporter on the scene stated multiple law enforcement vehicles were stationed between the two high schools.

Police presence around Biship Heelan Catholic School on Feb. 10, 2022.



Police presence around Biship Heelan Catholic School on Feb. 10, 2022.

Police presence around Biship Heelan Catholic School on Feb. 10, 2022.

Police presence around Biship Heelan Catholic School on Feb. 10, 2022.



An official with the Sioux City Police said there was an armed suicidal person in the back of one of their cars, and there was no threat to the public.

During the incident, parts of Grandview Boulevard were blocked.

Police utilized a type of gas typically used to subdue attackers or protesters and were able to help the suspect to safety. No officers were hurt during this interaction.

Congressman Feenstra was visiting Heelan at this time of this lockout.

Officials are planning to have a press conference at 3 p.m. to address the issue.