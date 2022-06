SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for a man accused of trying to rob a gas station.

It happened Thursday night at 60th Street North and Cliff Avenue.

Police say an employee outside noticed the man acting suspicious as he walked in. He showed a hand gun to the clerk inside and demanded money.

The first employee, who didn’t realize the suspect had a gun, surprised the man and he ran out of the store.