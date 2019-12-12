Armed robbery on Minnesota Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls officials are investigating yet another armed robbery.

This one happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at a business near 31st Street and Minnesota Avenue. 

Officials say the suspect went into the business, showed a weapon and demanded money. He was able to get away with some cash. 

He’s described as a black man standing about 5-foot-2. He was wearing a dark colored work jacket and jeans. No one was hurt.

This marks the 6th robbery report in Sioux Falls since Saturday.

