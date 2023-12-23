RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police were dispatched to the Exxon Common Cents Store on North Lacrosse Street Friday night at 10:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

According to witnesses, a male had entered the store brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the register. He then fled from the store.

After viewing numerous video sources, police obtained a search warrant for a Rapid City residence. Police located the juvenile male there who was witnessed robbing the store. Also found at the residence was the clothing worn during the robbery and the firearm used.

The juvenile was detained and will be placed in the juvenile justice system.