Armed Robbery At Sioux Falls ATM Under Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls police are looking for an armed robber who held up a customer at an ATM.

Police say the victim was grabbing some cash at the Wells Fargo bank on Louise Avenue, south of Interstate 229 just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.



Surveillance video shows a silver four-door car pulling up behind the victim's vehicle. The robber, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a bandana over his face, got out and pointed a gun at the victim and stole the cash.

