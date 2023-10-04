RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man entered a casino Wednesday morning, October 4th, brandishing a knife and demanded money from a Rapid City casino.

The employee complied with the man’s demands and the suspect fled the building to the north. The Rapid City Police Department arrived shortly afterward at around 8:00 a.m. (CMT) at the business located on the 2700 block of Main Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a male, either of Hispanic or Native American origin, about 5’4″ tall, wearing a red, white and blue mask, gray sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

It is unknown the amount of cash the suspect got away with.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the identity of the suspect should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.