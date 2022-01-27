Armed man barricades himself in hotel room

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in custody after an incident at an Econo Lodge Hotel in Watertown that came to an end early Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Watertown Police Department, the incident began around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday when police learned 29-year-old Mohamed Abdikadir, who was wanted on parole violations and warrants in the Sioux Falls area, was in town.

Police made contact with Abdikadir at the hotel, at which point he entered his room and barricaded himself inside. Police attempted to negotiate with Abdikadir throughout the night before SWAT was utilized.

Police say Abdikadir had a concealed handgun on him when SWAT officers arrested him at 1:08 a.m., and a second handgun was found during a warranted search of his hotel room. Abdikadir is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous offenses, according to the release.

Abdikadir is charged with the following:

Possession of a loaded firearm by a former violent offender

Concealing a dangerous weapon with intent to commit a felony

Simple assault against a law enforcement officer

Resisting arrest

Loaded firearm in possession while intoxicated

Impersonation to deceive law enforcement

Displaying another’s ID

Abdikadir’s bond is set at $100,000, cash only.