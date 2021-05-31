Arlington teen doing well after receiving kidney transplant in December

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — An Arlington teen was finally able to spend time with friends this weekend for the first time in over a year.

In January, we brought you Ana Negstad’s story of receiving a new kidney just before Christmas.

Ana was diagnosed with a rare disease that causes kidney failure, and she had to be put on dialysis last October. She received a new kidney on December 15th, and then was able to go home in mid-January.

“Everything is going very well. Her kidney is working better than they could have ever hoped for,” Ana’s mom Angela said.

Right now, Ana has monthly check-ins with her nephrologists at Sanford Health as well as her transplant team at the University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital.

“The doctors’ appointments are going to start to get a little bit more infrequent,” Angela said.

This weekend was the first time she has been able to spend time with friends in over a year.

“Mostly just get to be around other people and not have to take as much caution now that I have my first shot,” Ana said.

“It’s really great because now I can actually hang out with her and not just talk to her over the phone,” Ana’s friend Makenzie Dale said.

Ana is especially looking forward to this summer and school in-person this fall if she is able.

“Probably just being there with my friends and getting to interact with people my age,” she said.

“Do I expect there’s going to be some bumps along the way, and it’s going to be a little hard to walk back in the building after almost two years of at home school, but I’m confident that she’s ready to go back,” Angela said.

The Negstads are thankful for the support they have received from the Arlington community.

“It’s very much appreciated,” Angela said.