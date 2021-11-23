Arlington, S.D. to host steak dinner to raise money for Midwest Honor Flight

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — This Saturday the American Legion in Arlington will be hosting a dinner feed for the entire community.

But it’s going to be special, because it’ll help raise money for area veterans, so they can do something they probably would never get a chance to do.

Throughout the landscapes of South Dakota, you’ll find a lot of small towns, like Arlington, that are made up our nation’s heroes.

“I think there’s no bigger thing than supporting our veterans,” Adjutant of the Sons of the American Casey Hanson said.

Adjutant of the Sons of the American Legion, Casey Hanson says that’s why Arlington will be hosting a special steak dinner this weekend to raise money for Midwest Honor Flight.

“We’re looking at hopefully maybe $5,000 raised on this deal and maybe send five to six veterans on that flight,” Hanson said.

Midwest Honor Flight takes area veterans to Washington D.C. so they can see the various monuments and war memorials.

“Being a modern day veteran, it is important to recognize and honor our previous veterans from WWII, Korean War and the Vietnam War,” retired veteran Denyce Campbell said.

The sacred ground of Arlington National Cemetery is on the tour as well.

The small town of Arlington, South Dakota, with its own Veterans Park, feels committed to helping veterans anyway it can.

“There are just so many opportunities to get involved with the Legion and honor your veteran or thee veterans and take part in opportunities like this just like the Midwest Honor Flight that will fly out in 2022 and I hope to put as many veterans on that flight as possible,” Campbell said.

A trip that’s packed full of emotions, memories, and military sacrifice.

“When these individuals go on these Honor Flights they’re just not honoring themselves, they are honoring their brothers who fought with them who didn’t get an opportunity to go on these Midwest Honor Flights, so it’s really important to make sure everybody who wants to go can go,” Campbell said.

To reserve a seat you can call 605-530-3168 or 605-203-0995.