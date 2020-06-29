Arlington couple goes through life changing procedure

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — An Arlington, South Dakota couple who have been married for over 52 years went through a life-changing procedure.

Larry and Dianne Madsen were starting to lose hope after being told a kidney transplant for Larry could take up to five years. The couple, each in their 70s, were then given news that would change their lives: Dianne could donate a kidney to Larry.

“It’s been amazing,” Dianne said.

“It’s been very special to me,” Larry said.

“It’s special for both of us, but probably especially for him,” Dianne said. “It’s just been—it’s an answer to our prayers. That’s for sure. It’s just amazing.”

Larry and Dianne, who graduated from the same high school class, both grew up in Arlington and got married a year after that graduation. Larry was diagnosed with diabetes about 20 years ago.

“We asked if she could be the donor and they said no, because she is too old,” Larry said.

They then made an appointment for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. After doing some tests, Dianne found out she could be a donor for Larry. Had they not been able to do the procedure, Larry would be on dialysis. But in August of last year, Dianne gave her husband a kidney.

“Because of all the trouble we had, I was really having a hard time believing it,” Larry said. “Then when we went down to get to our appointment, I looked at her when we were both in the hospital beds waiting to go into surgery, and I said, ‘I guess that this is going to happen.’ I was just flabbergasted. I couldn’t believe that it was happening.”

Carter: Would you call this a miracle?

“I would, I think so,” Dianne said.

“I would guess so,” Larry said. “Considering it looked like it wasn’t going to happen. I had to kind of give up on it, cause we just got told no everywhere we went.”

“I would call it a miracle,” Dianne said. “Because it easily could have gone the other way, and they would have said, ‘No, this isn’t going to work,’ and he would have just had to wait I guess.”

The Madsen’s have been doing well since the transplant and will have a check-up this August.