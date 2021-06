GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — An Arkansas man has been identified as the person that was killed in a one-vehicle crash last Wednesday north of Groton.

Authorities say a pickup truck was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when it left the roadway, went into the ditch and hit a pole.

The 39-year-old driver, Mitchell Domokos, of Conway, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.