LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Scottsdale, Arizona woman has been identified as the person who died Monday evening from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, 3 miles northwest of Nemo, S.D.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 1998 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Nemo Road and attempted to pass a road grader in a no-passing zone at Nemo Road and Job Corps Place. A car came around the corner from the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle lost control and came to a final rest behind the road grader along the right shoulder of the road. She became separated from the motorcycle and received life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Harley Davidson, Susanne Uhrig, age 59, was life-flighted to Rapid City Monument Health Hospital. She passed away from injuries sustained in the crash on Monday evening.

The woman was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.