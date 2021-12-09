Argument over cigarettes leads to a man being stabbed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 54-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight, accused of assaulting a co-worker.

Around 2:30 Thursday morning police were called to a business on the north side of Sioux Falls for two employees that were fighting.

Police say there was an argument over cigarettes. At one point the suspect walked away, but then returned.

“Walked up behind the victim and used a tool that is only described to me as a pick. I’m not exactly sure what that is. He stabbed the individual in the ear and then left the business,” Sgt. Sean Kooistra with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Authorities found Travis Bortnem walking a short time later and arrested him for aggravated assault.

He also faces additional charges because he had drugs on him at the time.

The 52-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.