Argument leads to shooting in apartment complex parking lot early on New Year’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An argument at an apartment complex led to a shooting in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sioux Falls police arrested three people in connection with the shooting, which happened at an apartment complex parking lot in the 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue at 2:23 a.m. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Jorey Davis, 24, of Flandreau, pointed a gun at a 32-year-old woman inside the apartment complex. The woman called for a ride and when she went out to meet the driver, Jeremy Davis, 28, of Sioux Falls and brother of Jorey, got into the car and exchanged words.

The woman pulled Jeremy out of the car to leave. When that happened, police say Jeremy started punching the woman and Jorey pointed his gun at the driver. Jeremy yelled at Jorey to shoot the driver and the driver ended up backing the car up to pull away and Jorey started shooting at the car.

The driver went to a dead end in the parking lot and had to drive past the suspects again and Jorey started shooting more. They got away and the driver realized he had been shot. They called the police on the way to the hospital. The 48-year-old driver was hit in the torso and had surgery but had non-life threatening injuries.

Police found Jorey and Larissa Rederth, 24, of Sioux Falls, outside a different apartment complex at 2:50 a.m. Rederth was carrying the gun and trying to hide it in her waistband. Both Jorey and Rederth had possession of meth.

At the apartment complex where the shooting took place, police found Jeremy and arrested him.

Police said the gun used was stolen from a Sioux Falls home that was locked and reported stolen on Nov. 17. Police aren’t sure if Jorey got the gun from a burglary or someone else.

Jorey is facing numerous charges.

Rederth is not facing an aggravated assault charge, but she is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, stolen property and drug charges.

Jeremy is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.