Areas in Kingsbury County see flooding after heavy rains

KINGSBURY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Heavy rains created flash floods last night in parts of Kingsbury county in eastern South Dakota. That led to many roads and ditches full of water.

Overnight, southern Kingsbury County received more than 6 inches of rain.

“The hardest hit area was definitely southwest of De Smet, between Carthage and De Smet, that area,” resident of Kingsbury County, Ryan Souter said.

Near Carthage in Miner county, some roads were impassable with water almost coming over the top of this bridge.

Ryan Souter lives in Kingsbury County. He also delivers mail for the postal service.

“There were a few roads that were underwater, and you just don’t take a chance going through those, just turn around and go a different way and get back on your route,” Souter said.

He even says some areas they were unable to get to due to flooded roads.

“This year the last couple rains we’ve had around here have been large amounts, and we just don’t need that much moisture, we could go with a quarter or half inch here every two weeks but it seems like every week we are getting two to seven inches of rain,” Souter said.

Souter says he had heard some people were having trouble getting to their cattle today because of flooded roads.