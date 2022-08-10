SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An art show is showcasing the work of area veterans.

The Sioux Falls VA hosted the Creative Arts Festival on Wednesday.

Those at the hospital were welcome to stop by the chapel to take a look at some of the artwork.

That’s how Anthony Robinson decided to spend his morning. He even has a couple of favorites picked out.

“I like this table right here, it’s really good work, and this painting, ‘The Dude,'” veteran, Anthony Robinson said.

At the art festival, you can find a variety of work, including photography, crochet, and even painting.

“We have about 26 art pieces plus including writing,” senior chaplain, Sioux Falls VA, Rochelle Binion said.

Veterans and employees submitted their entries to the local show. Some of the pieces will even go to the national festival in April.

“It is all veterans who are a part of the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, so that could be, we cover a large portion of South Dakota, some portions of Minnesota and Iowa and Nebraska,” Binion said.

Binion says events like this can help people to express themselves and deal with challenges they may be facing.

“To hear the veteran talk about their story about how it helps their mental health, if they are having issues at night and they wake up and go out in their shop and start creating, whether it’s woodwork, or painting, or whatever it may be, it’s a way for them to express themselves, and find that relief and hope,” Binion said.

“They put plenty of hard work in it, it overwhelms me to see how much work they put into them, they put the heart and soul into them,” Robinson said.

The American Legion Auxiliary is a national sponsor of the event. The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival will be held in St. Louis, Missouri, April 10-17 of 2023.