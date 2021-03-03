Area golf courses opening for the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a treat for area golfers, Elmwood is opening up its 27 hole course on Friday and will stay open through Tuesday.

The only balls you’ll find on this golf course today, might be snowballs in the bunkers. But that’ll change this Friday when Elmwood opens its 27 hole course.

“We consider this bonus golf here in South Dakota in March; just go out, it’s good to get some swings in,” Sioux Falls Golf Sales and Marketing director Cat Clark said.

Todd Zoerink is the new golf course superintendent.

“Everything I’ve seen thus far, it looks like everything wintered really well,” Zoerink said.

Because it’s a little wet in some areas, they’ll be using cart paths only, which will be easy to enforce thanks to GPS.

“The GPS is great, it’ll shut you down if you try to leave the cart path you’ll have to go in reverse so so try to avoid that and stay on the cart path,” Clark said.

If you’re thinking about golfing at Elmwood this weekend, you’d better hurry, tee times are filling up fast, FORE!

“Booking up very fast, Saturday and Sunday are all booked up already, Friday we have a couple left,” Clark said. “We’re not going to tell anybody if you call in sick, that’ll be our policy this week, so definitely make your tee times, Monday and Tuesday are looking like the best two days.”

Which is not par for the course, this early in the season.

“It’s so weird to predict what golf seasons are going to be anymore you know you could be golfing out here in December or it could end on Halloween so you take it when you can get it,” Zoerink said.

Golf carts will be sanitized and masks must be worn inside the club house.

Great Life is also opening up some of its golf courses this weekend. To make tee times for Elmwood click here.

For Great Life, click here.