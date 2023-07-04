SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The July 4 fireworks for Yankton have been postponed until Wednesday, July 5, at 10 p.m. at the same location, the city’s parks and recreation department said on Facebook.

The pyrotechnics team said it could not set up the display because of lightning.

Earlier today, the July 4 parade and car show in Lennox were canceled.

The Lennox Commercial Club canceled the events because of the weather.

Other events such as arts in the park will go on as scheduled in Lennox.

Sioux Falls canceled its July 4 parade and 11 a.m. entertainment.

A social media post says fireworks in Custer will go rain or shine today.