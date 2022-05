PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Yaks were on the loose in Pennington County Sunday evening.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said that two yaks, one male and one female, were found wandering a private property.

The yaks were corralled by authorities but have yet to be reconnected with their owners.

Courtesy: Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have contacted someone they believe to be the owners but are asking the public’s help in finding who the yaks belong to.