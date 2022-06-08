LOWRY, S.D. (KELO) — While rain is causing issues planting in some areas of the state, in others it is helping them get out of drought conditions.

Lyle Perman says in just the past two months, his ranch has received 7.2 inches of moisture. In January through March, that number was only half an inch. It’s significantly more than the area saw at this time last year.

Pastures are looking greener here at Rock Hills Ranch. In April and May rain came at a steady rate.

“Eighteen days in that two month time period, we had measurable precipitation, none of it over one inch, so the infiltration was pretty high, very little run off,” said Lyle Perman, owner of Rock Hills Ranch.

But the big question remains, are they out of the drought?

“Temporarily yes. You know, you look at the long range forecast its talking about hot and dry,” said Perman.

The drought monitor says more than half of the state remains in a moderate drought or worse.

“The area of drought has been reducing since that week of April 19th when we were at a seasonal high of about 76% of South Dakota in some level of drought,” said Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist.

There are still chances of drought this year, but the conditions will likely be less widespread than in 2021.

For those still seeing dry conditions, they hope June will bring more rain.

“June is climatologically our wettest month of the year, so hopefully at a minimum, we can get some good rounds of precipitation come through,” said Edwards

​To stay out of the drought, Perman says it’s going to take normal precipitation.

“Maybe we don’t need an inch a week, but if we continue to get normal precipitation of two to three inches of moisture a month, you know, for the rest of the year, we will be in good shape,” said Perman.

The state drought monitor is released every Thursday with updated numbers.