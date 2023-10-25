SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It can be one of the more frustrating aspects of police work. After hours of tracking down leads, following the evidence, and making an arrest, only to see the criminal released from jail.

Judges are chosen for their knowledge of the law and ability to be impartial and honest in decision-making. But they are not infallible.

The recent case of Jaedyn Davis is an example. On September 19th, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office posted his picture on social media, hoping someone would turn him in.

He was arrested three weeks later and appeared in court for strangulation, interfering with emergency communications, and stolen car charges. The prosecution asked for a cash bond, but the judge released him on a PR bond without paying money.





Eight days later, Davis was involved in a standoff with police. He’s accused of holding a 1-year-old child hostage and crashing into police cars. When the standoff finally ended, police say Davis shot himself in the foot. The incident might not have happened if Davis had been required to pay bond. Repeat offenders are behind a lot of crime.

“So not only locally but also nationally law enforcement officers and the public are becoming frustrated with the number of offenders creating, committing violent offenses who have had previous run-ins, previous arrests and are sometimes, often times under probation or parole supervision,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead. “

Police say there are many agencies involved in the criminal justice system.

“Those things are decisions made by other entities,” said Sam Clemens, the spokesman for the Sioux Falls Police Department. “They are what they are. That is not really our scope. Our scope is to find the people, make sure they are arrested, and be adjudicated at that point in time.”

Yesterday the judge set bond for Davis at a half million dollars cash only.

There are basically three types of bond people can post to get out of jail before their cases advances through the court system. In a “cash bond,” the person will have to post that amount at the jail before he or she can be released. The money is returned if there are no violations.

If the Judge sets bond at “cash or surety,” this means that the person has the option of posting a cash bond or using the services of a “surety,” which is a bondsman.

If the Judge sets the bond at a “personal recognizance,” the person will be released from jail on their word that they will appear for all of their future court dates.