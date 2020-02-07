Are meth users getting the help they need to beat their addictions?

A drug bust on the Rosebud Indian Reservation shows just how much of a problem meth is in South Dakota.

On Tuesday, a tribal officer stopped a vehicle for speeding.

Authorities say they found meth and pot inside. That lead investigators to search a home on the reservation as well.

Officers say they seized three and a half pounds of meth, nearly two pounds of marijuana, 20 units of oxycodone and nearly $2,000 in cash.

As KELOLAND News told you Wednesday, the Sioux Falls police department seized a record amount of meth last year, over 133 pounds which is nearly three times as much as the year before.

While law enforcement is making a dent in the supply, it begs the question, are those who are addicted to meth, getting the help they need.

Meth: It’s never been more available and it’s never been cheaper.

“I knew I had a problem probably very early on,” Craig Nichols said.

Craig Nichols used meth for 35 years. He tried getting help numerous times, but it wasn’t until three years ago, when he finally saw the light.

“I was broken mentally, spiritually and physically, I was seeking something and I knew where the answer was, but it took hitting rock bottom to say ‘okay God here I am and that’s when the miracle started,” Nichols said.

Nichols got the help he needed at Keystone Treatment Center.

“We’ve seen more meth than we’ve ever seen,” Matt Walz with Keystone said.

Matt Walz, who helps addicts at Keystone, says for every bad story you hear about meth, there is a good one.

Winning the war on this epidemic isn’t going to happen overnight.

“In some ways we are absolutely winning we see families reunited we see people starting businesses or doing good work or becoming great employees once they get into recovery,” Walz said.

And he says that’s the key; getting into a program and sticking with it. It worked for Nichols, but he says you can’t do it alone.

“This thing doesn’t fall in your lap, you got to chase it; whether it’s meetings, the one meeting might not work for you, but you got to find the right people and they’re out there,” Nichols said.

“Find a sponsor, find a mentor, find somebody who knows what you’re going through and put in the time and the miracle happens,” Nichols said.

Keystone treats over 1,000 patients a year. Nichols is one of the success stories. He’s started his own non-profit to help people with their addictions. It’s called ‘Wash Clean Ministries.’

