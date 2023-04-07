SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo’s (GPZ) Arctic Fox, Rehn, has passed away, according to an announcement by the zoo Friday afternoon.

The GPZ said the fox had been under close medical surveillance during the past year, due to worsening kidney disease. Her condition had been deteriorating, and the decision was made to euthanize her by the veterinary team.

Rehn – from the GPZ

Rehn’s brother, Archie, died in 2022.

“I have worked with Rehn since she arrived,” said GPZ Vet Tech Janelle Brandt. “She was always

full of energy, and I’ll miss her calls whenever I was near.”

The GPZ says the Arctic Fox enclosure will remain empty for an undetermined time as the potential for the space is assessed.

Rehn came to the GPZ in 2016 from the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha.

“Rehn was a quiet little spitfire,” said GPZ Animal Care Director Joel Locke. “She loved her quail

and hardboiled eggs. She always made sure to let the keeper staff know when Janelle or I were

around with her alarm calls. We all will miss her bark.”