Arc of Dreams wowing crowds at night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Arc of Dreams is new to downtown Sioux Falls and it’s already drawing crowds on beautiful summer nights.

The many angles of the Arc of Dreams are inspiring people from Sioux Falls and elsewhere to trickle down to the Downtown River Greenway.

“It’s kind of other-worldly in a sense,” Ragan said.

As the sun sets on a summer night, Mother Nature’s light gives way to even more color. Its beauty beckoned Boston resident Mary Cadwallader.

“I think it’s magnificent. It’s clearly a signature for the city. I don’t know the city but if I were to live in the city, I would be very proud of it. The beauty of it. The strength of it and the message,” Cadwallader said.

Most have seen it already during the day…

“It’s really something to see at night,” Greg Tjarks said.

Tjarks is one of several dozen people hoping to catch it sparkling in the dark.

“What’s so nice about this at night is the colors change from one to another really giving it a special effect that you would not see in the daytime,” Tjarks said.

“I kind of like the blue and purple,” Tjarks said.

Whatever shade you fancy, this illuminating piece of art is sure to impress.

“It gives you kind of a sense of awe almost. It’s really up there,” Ragan said.

And its message matters in the light and at night.

“Aspiration to have dreams and to accomplish them and to always keep them available to you so the connection is never quite ever made so you continually aspire,” Cadwallader said.

The Arc of Dreams lights up every night from sundown to midnight. It is located on the downtown River Greenway between 6th and 8th Streets.