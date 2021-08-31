Arc of Dreams will be lit up purple for International Overdose Awareness Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nationwide, 223 people die every day from overdoses. In South Dakota 120 people have died of overdose since January of 2020 through May of this year.

Those lives will be remembered during an outdoor event tonight in downtown Sioux Falls.

The International Overdose Awareness Day Candlelight Vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Amphitheater. Speakers include parents who’ve lost children to overdose and a woman who was saved by Narcan.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke is emceeing the event and Elisabeth Hunstad will sing.

The Arc of Dreams will be lit up purple, the color to recognize the overdose epidemic. The event is fee and open to the public.

